Gun control, then and now

In 1967 Governor Ronald Reagan signed a law banning the open carry of firearms in California. Both Republicans and Democrats supported increased gun control. Today gun control is a cause lost to partisanship and the NRA. A ban on military assault weapons lasted for 10 years but wasn't renewed when it expired in 2004. Now, California's Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has introduced it again. Would it do any good? In a nation with more guns than people, we'll look for strategies that work.
Composite photo: Black Panthers (Rogelio A. Galaviz C.) and Sandy Hook vigil (Valley Independent Sentinel)
Richard Parker