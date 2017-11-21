Gun control, then and now

Currently Playing:

One Year Later: Why won't the debate over the Civil War go away? The Civil War may have ended more than 152 years ago, but the battle over the national memory of the conflict -- and the motive for Southern secession -- has flared anew. From confederate monument defenders on the streets to the pop historians in the White House, the whitewashed "Lost Cause" rationale -- of Southern honor and states' rights -- is getting a new lease on life in 2017.

1PM - 2PM