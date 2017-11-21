ON AIR
Gun control, then and now

Are there any effective strategies that work to curb gun violence? 

Nov 21, 2017

In 1967 Governor Ronald Reagan signed a law banning the open carry of firearms in California. Both Republicans and Democrats supported increased gun control. Today gun control is a cause lost to partisanship and the NRA. A ban on military assault weapons lasted for 10 years but wasn't renewed when it expired in 2004. Now, California's Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has introduced it again. Would it do any good? In a nation with more guns than people, we'll look for strategies that work.

Composite photo: Black Panthers (Rogelio A. Galaviz C.) and Sandy Hook vigil (Valley Independent Sentinel)

Lone Star Nation

Richard Parker

Guests:
Mark Barden, father of Sandy Hook School victim
Richard Parker, journalist and author, @richardparkertx
John Donohue, Stanford Law School, @johndonohuesls
Shannon Watts, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, @MomsDemand

More:
Donohue's study analyzing 'right to carry' laws on crime

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

