Mixed Messages from US diplomats on the new hard line on Syria

After more than a year since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Neil Gorsuch was sworn in today as the ninth Justice of the US Supreme Court.

Today's oath was administered, not by Chief Justice John Roberts, but fellow Justice Anthony Kennedy. President Trump explained, “It is a fitting testament to Justice Kennedy's impact that upon giving the oath to Justice Gorsuch, he will become the first ever Supreme Court justice to serve with one of his former law clerks.” Mark Joseph Stern, who reports on the court for Slate.com, says Gorsuch will soon cast a vote in a series of blockbuster cases.

Guests:

Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (@mjs_DC)