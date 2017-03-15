ON AIR
Nationalism's appeal on both sides of the Atlantic

Nationalism, Populism, concerns about immigration and outright racism are part of election campaigns from the US to Europe. We hear how today's election in Holland reflects the recent past and may forecast the future.

Mar 15, 2017

Geert Wilders during a political campaign in Spijkenisse, February 18, 2017. (Peter van der Sluijs)

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Luke Vander Ploeg
Christine Detz

Russian spies indicted in Yahoo hack 6 MIN, 32 SEC

For the first time, the US Justice Department is charging Russian officials with cybercrimes. Two agents of the FSB — which succeeded the KGB — are among four foreigners accused of hacking Yahoo in 2014, stealing 500 million user accounts.

Shane Harris, senior national security correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, says the charges send a message to Russia that we know what it's doing.

Guests:
Shane Harris, Wall Street Journal / New America (@ShaneHarris)

The Sounds of populism from Holland to Iowa 35 MIN, 56 SEC

The Netherlands is a small country, but it's central to Europe, and today's parliamentary election is both a reflection of the recent past and a possible key to the future. Right-wing candidate Geert Wilders is running on the slogan "Make the Netherlands Ours Again." That's music to the ears of Brits who voted for Brexit, French who are listening to Marine Le Pen and, of course, to American supporters of President Trump. Western democracies are showing variations and different degrees of nationalism and populism, as well as religious- and racial- discrimination. Is it partly the failure of liberal elites to address the economic and social consequences of free trade and immigration?

More:
Henley on Wilders and the Dutch election
Henley on why Dutch voters are turning towards anti-politics-as-usual alternatives
Bonikowski on Trump and the surge in ethno-nationalism
Lind on the populist explosion in American, European politics

The End of White Christian America

Robert P. Jones

Trump to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards 7 MIN, 45 SEC

The President picks a new battle over fuel economy standards.


Photo by Bradley Gordon

In this country, fuel economy standards are 25 miles per gallon. Before leaving office, President Obama set a new standard of 36 miles per gallon by 2025 to cut carbon emissions. Today, President Trump is making good on his promise to roll that back. Don Anair, deputy director for research at the Union of Concerned Scientists' clean-vehicles program, says the move provides great uncertainty for auto manufacturers, suppliers and the various states that adhere to California’s strict emission standards.

Guests:
Don Anair, Union of Concerned Scientists (@UCSUSA)

