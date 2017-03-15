Nationalism's appeal on both sides of the Atlantic

For the first time, the US Justice Department is charging Russian officials with cybercrimes. Two agents of the FSB — which succeeded the KGB — are among four foreigners accused of hacking Yahoo in 2014, stealing 500 million user accounts.

Shane Harris, senior national security correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, says the charges send a message to Russia that we know what it's doing.

Guests:

Shane Harris, Wall Street Journal / New America (@ShaneHarris)