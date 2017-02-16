ON AIR
Rift grows between the White House and intel community

President Trump elaborated today on plans to investigate leaks from the intelligence community about his campaign and ties to Russia. We hear more about the growing credibility gulf between the White House and the spies and analysts who provide information vital to America's national security. 

Feb 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Another wedge between the President and intelligence community 22 MIN, 34 SEC

It's reported that intelligence agents are withholding information from the Chief Executive out of fear that it could be leaked or compromised. The President today called that "fake news," but said he will investigate leaks about alleged ties between his campaign team and Russian agents, leaks which are damaging to his conduct of foreign policy. "The first thing I thought of when I heard about this is how does the press get this information? It's classified. You know why? Because it's an illegal process, and the press should be ashamed of themselves. But more importantly, the people who gave out the information to the press should be ashamed of themselves."

This comes in complete contrast to his praise of Wikileaks during his presidential campaign. We look at the growing gap between the President and the intelligence community.

Guests:
Warren Strobel, Reuters (@WStrobel)
John Schindler, New York Observer (@20committee)
Carrie Cordero, Georgetown University Law School (@carriecordero)

Netanyahu visit points to cozier US-Israeli relations 27 MIN, 8 SEC


Photo courtesy Avi Ohayon, Israeli Government Press Office

Yesterday, President Trump brushed aside the so-called "two state solution" to resolve conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians, in what would end decades of US policy and could threaten Israeli's identity as a Jewish State and a democracy where Arabs have rights. Would that persuade Israel's Arab neighbors to help end the conflict that dates to Israel's founding?

Guests:
Aaron David Miller, Woodrow Wilson Intrenational Center for Scholars (@aarondmiller2)
Yousef Munayyer, US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation (@YousefMunayyer)
Gerald Steinberg, Bar Ilan University (@GeraldNGOM)

More:
Miller on why Trump's love affair with Netanyahu won't last
Jewish Journal in praise of Trump having killed the two state theology

