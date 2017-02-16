Rift grows between the White House and intel community

It's reported that intelligence agents are withholding information from the Chief Executive out of fear that it could be leaked or compromised. The President today called that "fake news," but said he will investigate leaks about alleged ties between his campaign team and Russian agents, leaks which are damaging to his conduct of foreign policy. "The first thing I thought of when I heard about this is how does the press get this information? It's classified. You know why? Because it's an illegal process, and the press should be ashamed of themselves. But more importantly, the people who gave out the information to the press should be ashamed of themselves."

This comes in complete contrast to his praise of Wikileaks during his presidential campaign. We look at the growing gap between the President and the intelligence community.

Guests:

Warren Strobel, Reuters (@WStrobel)

John Schindler, New York Observer (@20committee)

Carrie Cordero, Georgetown University Law School (@carriecordero)