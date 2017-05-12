Photo: Bayside Picnic Area after Hurricane Sandy (NPS Climate Change Response)
Should we 'hack the climate' to fight global warming?
The Paris Agreements won't be enough to reverse global warming, whether President Trump pulls the US out or not. Is it time to try altering the atmosphere by what's called "geoengineering?" We hear about unintended consequences, international relations… and ethics.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump tweeted a warning this morning to the former FBI Director he fired. "James Comey better hope there are no ‘tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press." It's just the latest in a series of contradictions coming out of the Trump White House. Yesterday, speaking about Comey's firing, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders emphasized, "This absolutely has nothing to do with any investigation into Russia." Just hours later, the President told NBC's Lester Holt, "When I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election."
Edward Isaac Dovere, chief Washington correspondent for Politico, says either the media are getting it all wrong or the White House is running into a problem of multiple statements -- all of which can't be true.
Guests:
Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)
A raging dispute among climate scientists is breaking into the open. Could they slow global warming by injecting aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight, or are the unintended consequences potentially so dangerous that even experimentation should be prohibited? The very idea was beyond the pale at the time of the Paris Agreement, but now it's gaining some traction. Opponents say it's beyond reckless. Would trying to resolve one problem create others that could get out of control?
Guests:
David Keith, Harvard University (@dkeithclimate)
Raymond Pierrehumbert, University of Oxford
Simon Nicholson, Forum for Climate Engineering Assessment (@simonnicholson4)
Jack Stilgoe, Rutgers University (@Jackstilgoe)
More:
Keith on responsible solar engineeering research
Keith's 'A Case for Climate Engineering'
Pierrehumbert on the madness of climate hacking
Nicholson's 'Global Environmental Politics: From Person to Planet'
Jack Stilgoe
Barack Obama's Attorney General, Eric Holder, ordered federal prosecutors not to bring charges against minor drug offenders that could lead to lifelong penalties. Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said those days are over.
"Going forward I have empowered our prosecutors to charge and pursue the most serious offense as I believe the law requires, most seriously readily available offense." Matt Zapotosky of the Washington Post says the new policy will likely lead to more federal prosecutions as well as an increase in the federal prison population.
Guests:
Matt Zapotosky, Washington Post (@mattzap)