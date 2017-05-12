President Trump tweeted a warning this morning to the former FBI Director he fired. "James Comey better hope there are no ‘tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press." It's just the latest in a series of contradictions coming out of the Trump White House. Yesterday, speaking about Comey's firing, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders emphasized, "This absolutely has nothing to do with any investigation into Russia." Just hours later, the President told NBC's Lester Holt, "When I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election."

Edward Isaac Dovere, chief Washington correspondent for Politico, says either the media are getting it all wrong or the White House is running into a problem of multiple statements -- all of which can't be true.

Guests:

Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)