Reflecting on what he has left behind, President Obama has said, "By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we started. It's a situation that I'm proud to leave for my successor." But the Republican Congress is using different "measures," and its first order of business is to erase as many of Obama’s accomplishments as it can. We look at his domestic agenda — from Obamacare, which barely passed on Capitol Hill, to the many executive orders he issued to overcome GOP opposition. As he prepares to leave the White House, what's likely to last?

More:

Maraniss on Obama's legacy

Lowry on Obama's legacy, a short-lived experiment in leftism?

Noah's 'The Great Divergence: America's Growing Inequality Crisis and What We Can Do about It'

Washington Monthly on Obama's top 50 accomplishments

