Photo: Official White House photo by Pete Souza
The state of the nation after Obama
One politician's "achievements" are another's "mistakes that urgently need correction." We look at what president Obama will leave behind when his second term ends three weeks from now.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Last night, the House Republican Caucus voted to eviscerate the bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics. President-elect Trump tweeted that other issues have "far greater importance." Today, in its first act, the new Congress repudiated the Caucus’s action. Bob Cusak is Editor in Chief of The Hill.
Guests:
Bob Cusack, The Hill (@BobCusack)
Reflecting on what he has left behind, President Obama has said, "By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we started. It's a situation that I'm proud to leave for my successor." But the Republican Congress is using different "measures," and its first order of business is to erase as many of Obama’s accomplishments as it can. We look at his domestic agenda — from Obamacare, which barely passed on Capitol Hill, to the many executive orders he issued to overcome GOP opposition. As he prepares to leave the White House, what's likely to last?
More:
Sixteen US intelligence agencies are said to agree it was Russia that hacked into Democratic National Committee computers in an effort to influence last year's election. Republican Senator John McCain has accused Vladimir Putin of "an act of war." President Obama has imposed new sanctions. But President-Elect Trump has been skeptical, and Sam Biddle says the public just hasn't been shown enough evidence. He writes for The Intercept, the online publication, founded by Glenn Greenwald and dedicated to transparency in government.
Guests:
Sam Biddle, The Intercept (@samfbiddle)