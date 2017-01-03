ON AIR
The state of the nation after Obama

One politician's "achievements" are another's "mistakes that urgently need correction." We look at what president Obama will leave behind when his second term ends three weeks from now.

Jan 03, 2017

Photo: Official White House photo by Pete Souza

Producers:
Paul von Zielbauer
Evan George
Christine Detz

The 115th Congress starts with a surprise ethics fight 6 MIN, 33 SEC

Last night, the House Republican Caucus voted to eviscerate the bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.  President-elect Trump tweeted that other issues have "far greater importance." Today, in its first act, the new Congress repudiated the Caucus’s action. Bob Cusak is Editor in Chief of The Hill.

Guests:
Bob Cusack, The Hill (@BobCusack)

Obama's America: The President's domestic legacy 33 MIN, 41 SEC

Reflecting on what he has left behind, President Obama has said, "By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we started. It's a situation that I'm proud to leave for my successor." But the Republican Congress is using different "measures," and its first order of business is to erase as many of Obama’s accomplishments as it can. We look at his domestic agenda — from Obamacare, which barely passed on Capitol Hill, to the many executive orders he issued to overcome GOP opposition. As he prepares to leave the White House, what's likely to last?

More:
Maraniss on Obama's legacy
Lowry on Obama's legacy, a short-lived experiment in leftism?
Noah's 'The Great Divergence: America's Growing Inequality Crisis and What We Can Do about It'
Washington Monthly on Obama's top 50 accomplishments

Barack Obama

David Maraniss

Does hacking evidence justify new Russian sanctions? 9 MIN, 28 SEC

Sixteen US intelligence agencies are said to agree it was Russia that hacked into Democratic National Committee computers in an effort to influence last year's election.  Republican Senator John McCain has accused Vladimir Putin of "an act of war." President Obama has imposed new sanctions. But President-Elect Trump has been skeptical, and Sam Biddle says the public just hasn't been shown enough evidence.  He writes for The Intercept, the online publication, founded by Glenn Greenwald and dedicated to transparency in government.

Guests:
Sam Biddle, The Intercept (@samfbiddle)

