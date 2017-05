Today, President Trump was in Israel, where he met with Benjamin Netanyahu. At his home after the meeting, Netanyahu said he appreciates America's hostile new policy toward Iran, saying that for the first time in years he, he has "real hope for change." President Trump said "a new partnership" could make possible what he called, the toughest deal of all, peace in the Middle East.

Tal Shalev, political correspondent for the Israeli website Walla News, has more on today's visit.

