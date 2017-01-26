Trump's executive order begins his immigration crackdown

Speaking of next week’s meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, President Trump spoke yesterday of "working together on a positive trade, safe borders and economy" to "enhance the relations between our two nations not seen before in a very long time." Today, he announced that they have agreed to cancel the meetings. "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route."

But Peña Nieto said he cancelled because of Trump’s order to implement the Wall on the Mexican border, as we hear from Azam Ahmed, New York Times Bureau Chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Guests:

Azam Ahmed, New York Times (@azamsahmed)