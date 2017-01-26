Photo: US-Mexico border (Ted Hesson/Long Island Wins)
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Jenny Hamel
Gideon Brower
Trump's executive order begins his immigration crackdown
President Trump has issued orders to implement his promise to build a "Great Wall" on the Mexican border and penalize cities and other localities that try to protect undocumented immigrants from being rounded up and deported.
Speaking of next week’s meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, President Trump spoke yesterday of "working together on a positive trade, safe borders and economy" to "enhance the relations between our two nations not seen before in a very long time." Today, he announced that they have agreed to cancel the meetings. "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route."
But Peña Nieto said he cancelled because of Trump’s order to implement the Wall on the Mexican border, as we hear from Azam Ahmed, New York Times Bureau Chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Guests:
Azam Ahmed, New York Times (@azamsahmed)
Candidate Trump said he'd build that wall on the Mexican border and crackdown on "sanctuary" cities that harbor undocumented immigrants. As President, he's ordering implementation — despite massive cost, dispute about whether America will be safer — and civil liberties issues. He doesn't need any new legislation to build the wall, but lawyers are lining up to argue about withholding federal money from sanctuary cities. It's still not clear what's in store for "dreamers" — who were brought here illegally as children and don't know any other country.
Guests:
Stephen Legomsky, Washington University School of Law (@WashULaw)
Josh Blackman, South Texas College of Law / Cato Institute (@JoshMBlackman)
Mike Stoker, agricultural law attorney
Marielena Hincapié, National Immigration Law Center (@MarielenaNILC)
More:
NY Times on how much top 10 US sanctuary cities face in cuts by Trump policy
Cato Institute's amicus brief in United States v. Texas
Blackman on how states can help Trump make federalism great again
National Immigration Law Center on Trump's immigration orders as costly, ineffective, harmful
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has no experience running the Department that oversees foreign policy, and today the entire management team has either resigned or been asked to resign. That’s according to the Washington Post, where Karen Tumulty is a national political correspondent.
Guests:
Karen Tumulty, Washington Post (@ktumulty)
More:
Tumulty on Trump's disregard for the truth threatening his ability to govern