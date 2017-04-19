Truth and Lies in Trumpland

All Presidents lie. But the current White House incumbent is using misinformation to increase his power by intentionally creating confusion. That's according to students of political strategy and the rhetoric that supports it. They compare President Trump to autocrats of history -- and Russia's Vladimir Putin. We're all familiar with "alternative facts," and allegations of "fake news" — stoking the conservative base and infuriating liberal opponents. Our series on the "Emotional States of America" continues.

Guests:

Charles Lewis, Center for Public Integrity / American University (@AmericanU)

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University / CNN (@ruthbenghiat)

Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)

Eli Pariser, Upworthy (@elipariser)

