DONATE!

Truth and Lies in Trumpland

Donald Trump is using mis-information like no President has before him. It's an unprecedented challenge to the news media, and a potential threat to democracy. We hear how the "leader of all the people" is dividing Americans and confusing the rest of the world. 

Apr 19, 2017

Photo: President Trump speaks to an audience at the Hermitage, home of former president Andrew Jackson on March 15, 2017. (Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office)

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Luke Vander Ploeg

SCOTUS takes up the separation of Church and State 6 MIN, 31 SEC

The US Supreme Court delayed arguments in a case involving the separation of Church and State until its ninth member was finally sworn in. Court watchers thought there might be a four-to-four division but, today, with Neil Gorsuch on the bench, it didn't look that way. Mark Sherman, who covers the court for the Associated Press, has more on today's arguments.

Guests:
Mark Sherman, Associated Press

More:
Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer

President Donald Trump's 'un-reality' show 34 MIN, 32 SEC

All Presidents lie. But the current White House incumbent is using misinformation to increase his power by intentionally creating confusion. That's according to students of political strategy and the rhetoric that supports it. They compare President Trump to autocrats of history -- and Russia's Vladimir Putin. We're all familiar with "alternative facts," and allegations of "fake news" — stoking the conservative base and infuriating liberal opponents. Our series on the "Emotional States of America" continues.

Guests:
Charles Lewis, Center for Public Integrity / American University (@AmericanU)
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University / CNN (@ruthbenghiat)
Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)
Eli Pariser, Upworthy (@elipariser)

More:
Ben-Ghiat on Trump following the authoritarian playbook
Gessen on Trump, the real madman
Pariser's 'The Filter Bubble: What the Internet is Hiding from You'

935 Lies

Charles Lewis

Georgia 6th District special election headed to June runoff 9 MIN, 13 SEC

Tom Price gave up his congressional seat in the Atlanta suburbs to become President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human services. Yesterday, a 30-year-old novice Democrat, Jon Ossoff, got 48% of the primary vote to replace him. But there will be a runoff against Republican Karen Handel, formerly Georgia’s Secretary of State. Harry Enten is  senior political writer and analyst for 538, a polling aggregation website and blog.

Guests:
Harry Enten, FiveThirtyEight (@ForecasterEnten)

