Her Name is Ember

Ember has pretty much always known who she truly was. But it was a long, obstacle-ridden path to live that true life – as a woman.

Mar 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

For a long time, the garden was the only place Ember could be herself. And as she tried be her true self out in the world, she was stymied, again and again – by her family, by a car crash, by prescription drugs. But Ember finally got past the roadblocks and could be her true self: a woman.


Ember Jackinsky. Photo courtesy of Ember.

Producers: Emrys Eller and Greg Eller

Editors: Carla Green and Nick White

Credits: Theme music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music. Episode art by Tina Carlson.

Special thanks: to Ember Jackinsky for sharing her story.

CREDITS

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Bob Carlson

