Her Name is Ember

For a long time, the garden was the only place Ember could be herself. And as she tried be her true self out in the world, she was stymied, again and again – by her family, by a car crash, by prescription drugs. But Ember finally got past the roadblocks and could be her true self: a woman.





Ember Jackinsky. Photo courtesy of Ember.

