Leah Chase’s legacy, tiki bar origins, sake school

Hosted by
An old menu from Don the Beachcomber.

An old menu from Don the Beachcomber. Photo credit: Patrick Epino

This week we remember the pioneering Creole chef Leah Chase. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Bragg has written a loving ode to his mom’s Southern table. Plus, we get an education on the origins of tiki bars as well as the nuances of sake.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia