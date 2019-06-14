This week we remember the pioneering Creole chef Leah Chase. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Bragg has written a loving ode to his mom’s Southern table. Plus, we get an education on the origins of tiki bars as well as the nuances of sake.
Leah Chase’s legacy, tiki bar origins, sake school
From this Episode:
What Creole chef Leah Chase meant to the world
She was the Queen of Creole, and a friend to civil rights leaders and U.S. presidents. Leah Chase passed away June 1, 2019 at the age of 96.
Rick Bragg remembers his mother’s Southern table
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Bragg has written a memoir about his Southern upbringing . Growing up in Possum Trot, Alabama, Bragg’s palate was irrevocably shaped by...
How Filipino bartenders shaped the origins of the Tiki bar
Tiki bars are arguably making a comeback these days. For many, these bars represent innocent nostalgia—an escape to an exotic, tropical past.
Sake 101: lessons from Echo Park’s newest sake bar
Sommelier Courtney Kaplan and her husband chef Charles Namba recently opened Ototo , a sake bar in Echo Park next to their popular izakaya Tsubaki .
Bill Addison raves about the Michelin-starred Hayato at the Row DTLA
Chef Brandon Go recently turned heads when he earned his first Michelin star only a year and a half after opening Hayato at the Row DTLA .
