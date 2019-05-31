Caroline Eden has studied the food of the Black Sea, a region rich in culture and history. Plus a look at the hidden psychology of LA's restaurant menus. Do we read them, or do they read us? Plus Bill Addison pays a visit to West Adams for a taste of “California soul food.”
Menu mind tricks, The Black Sea, and Alta Adams
Culinary dispatches from the Black Sea
The Black Sea is full of mystery and wonder. Bordered by countries like Turkey, Bulgaria, and the Ukraine, the inland sea sits at the nexus of Asia Minor and Europe....
Exploring 'Istanbul and Beyond'
Turkey is one-thirteenth the size of the U.S. but is equally diverse in topography, resulting in a remarkably rich and varied table.
Chef Musa Dağdevİren on “The Turkish Cookbook”
“The world is an open table, we should enjoy it instead of focusing on how to separate flavors and faiths,” writes chef Musa Dağdevİren of Çiya Sofrasi in Istanbul.
Restaurant menus influence what we eat and how we eat it
To the average diner, it can often seem like restaurateurs have only recently gotten savvy at using tools like social media to get customers in the door. In truth,...
Dialogue’s Dave Beran on tasting menus
Chef Dave Beran’s restaurant Dialogue is tucked into the second floor of a food court on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade.
