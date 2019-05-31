Menu mind tricks, The Black Sea, and Alta Adams

Dialogue’s tasting menus have become some of the most highly regarded among critics and diners alike since the restaurant opened in 2017. Photo credit: Christian Seel

Caroline Eden has studied the food of the Black Sea, a region rich in culture and history.  Plus a look at the hidden psychology of LA's restaurant menus. Do we read them, or do they read us? Plus Bill Addison pays a visit to West Adams for a taste of “California soul food.”

