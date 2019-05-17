Roy Choi’s Broken Bread, the catering biz, and Taqueando

La Huesuda Tacos.

La Huesuda Tacos. Photo courtesy of Taqueando

With his new TV show, Roy Choi’s on a mission to spotlight both the broken and beautiful sides of Los Angeles. Plus an insider’s look at the world of high-end catering, and a new taco fest arrives in LA.

Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia