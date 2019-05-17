With his new TV show, Roy Choi’s on a mission to spotlight both the broken and beautiful sides of Los Angeles. Plus an insider’s look at the world of high-end catering, and a new taco fest arrives in LA.
Roy Choi’s Broken Bread, the catering biz, and Taqueando
Roy Choi’s new TV show marries food and social change
The life of LA chef Roy Choi seems ready made for TV. The Kogi founder went from a rough-and-tumble life in Koreatown to running an empire of restaurants and food...
20 min, 23 sec
Catering for a cause in the OC
Roy Choi’s new KCET show “ Broken Bread ” highlights the work of many individuals and organizations affecting social change through food.
10 min, 40 sec
A glimpse inside the world of high-end catering
The work of catering chefs largely exists behind the scenes—especially where lavish dinners and high-profile fundraising events are concerned.
12 min, 52 sec
Bill Esparza brings a new taco experience to town
On June 15, noted taco expert Bill Esparza is bringing a new taco festival to the ROW DTLA , featuring a slate of nearly 50 taqueros personally curated by the man...
7 min, 49 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia