Shiba San Exclusive Mix

His various experiences have influenced his infectious musical style, signature deep-cut mixes, quality dance floor-driven records and global tours. In 2017, Shiba San released a 3-track EP titled What’s On My Mind via Lee Foss’s Repopulate Mars record label, alongside his own label, Basement Leak, featuring the stand out tune “Drop It”. Things aren’t slowing down for San anytime soon. He’s back in the states and due for a set in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 10th at Exchange LA, and then CRSSD Festival on March 3rd and 4th in San Diego. Now, Shiba San serves up a exclusive mix to KCRW on Metropolis to prepare us for his triumphant return to Los Angeles.



Tracklist:



1. Dale Howard - Alfagarth (Eli Brown Remix)

2. Shiba San - (UNRELEASED)

3. Tim Baresko, Clyde P - Another

4. Jordan Brando - Freak

5. Michael Bibi - Got The Fire

6. Black V Neck - Lemme Smash (Tim Baresko Remix)

7. Sonny Fodera & MANT - Moving Up

8.German Brigante - The Opposite

9. Catchment - The Rapture (The Golden Boy Remix)

10. Joedan - Lost Control