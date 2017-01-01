Excerpt from 'There Are More Beautiful Things than Beyoncé'

CHAPTER 1

ALL THEY WANT IS MY MONEY MY PUSSY MY BLOOD



I am free with the following conditions.

Give it up gimme gimme.

Okay so I'm Black in America right and I walk into a bar.

I drink a lot of wine and kiss a Black man on his beard.

I do whatever I want because I could die any minute.

I don't mean YOLO I mean they are hunting me.

I know my pussy is real good because they said so.

I say to my friend I am broke as a joke.

I am Starvin' Like Marvin Gaye.

I'm so hungry I could get it on.

There's far too many of me dying.

The present is not so different.

Everybody looks like everybody I worked with.

Everybody looks like everybody I've kissed.

Men champion men and animals.

Everybody thinks I'm going to die.

At the museum I tell the school group about Black art.

I tell them the word contemporary.

I have a nose ring I forget about.

I have a brother and he is also Black.

I am a little modern to the fault.

I say this painting is contemporary like you and me.

They ask me about slavery. They say Martin Luther King.

At school they learned that Black people happened.

The present is not so different.

I'm looking into their Black faces.

They do not understand that they exist.

I'm Black in America and I walk

into a bar and drink a lot of wine, kiss a white man on his beard.

There is no indictment.

I could die any minute of depression.

I just want to have sex most of the time.

I just want my student loans to disappear.

I just want to understand my savings account.

What is happening to my five dollar one cent.

I am free with the following conditions.

What is happening to my brother.

What if I do something wrong.

My blood is so hot and wet right now.

I know they want it.

I do everything right just incase.

I don't want to give away my money but here I am.

It's so stupid I have to say here I am.

They like to be on top.

I am being set up.

I am a tree and some fruits are good and some are bad.





The President Has Never Said the Word Black



To the extent that one begins

to wonder if he is broken.



It is not so difficult to open

teeth and brass taxes.



The president is all like

five on the bleep hand side.



The president be like

we lost a young boy today.



The pursuit of happiness

is guaranteed for all fellow Americans.



He is nobody special like us.

He says brothers and sisters.



What kind of bodies are moveable

and feasts. What color are visions.



When he opens his mouth

a chameleon is inside, starving.





Hottentot Venus



I wish my pussy could live

in a different shape and get

some goddamn respect.

Should I thank you?

Business is booming

and I am not loved

the way I want to be.

I am an elastic

winter: sympathy

and shock, addictive

decoration. In the sunlight

my captors

drink African

hibiscus. They tell me

I look regal bearing fruit.

I am technically nothing

human.

I will never be

a woman.

Somewhere in my

memory, I was held

by a man who said

I deserved it.

Now I understand.

No one worries about me

because I am getting paid.

I am here to show you

who you are, to cradle

your large skulls

and remind you

you are perfect. Mother America,

unleash your sons.

Everything beautiful, you own.





Another Another Autumn in New York



When I drink anything

out of a martini glass

I feel untouched by

professional and sexual

rejection. I am a dreamer

with empty hands and

I like the chill.

I will not be attending the party

tonight, because I am

microwaving multiple Lean Cuisines

and watching Wife Swap,

which is designed to get back

at fathers, as westernized media

is often wont to do.

I don't know

when I got so punk rock

but when I catch

myself in the mirror I

feel stronger. So when

at five in the afternoon

something on my TV says

time is not on your side

I don't give any

shits at all. Instead I smoke

a joint like I'm

a teenager and eat a whole

box of cupcakes.

Stepping on leaves I get

first-night thrill.

Confuse the meanings

of castle and slum, exotic

and erotic. I bless

the dark, tuck

myself into a canyon

of steel. I breathe

dried honeysuckle

and hope. I live somewhere

imaginary.





Poem on Beyoncé's Birthday



Drinking cough syrup from a glass shaped

like your body I wish was mine but as dark

As something in my mind telling me

I'm not woman enough for these days

Colored with reddish loathing

Which feels, to me, more significant than sun

My existence keeps going

Ripple in other people's mouths

Pools of privilege and worship

I want, I keep thinking

I am exclusively post-everything

Animals licking my chin, new leaves stretching

From a palm plant like a man's greedy arms

Today your open eyes are two fresh buds

Anything could be waiting.





Lush Life



The most beautiful hearse I have ever seen

is parked in front of my stoop

Perched hands folded for six to eight weeks

twinkling like a siren a new idea of love



Trees are planted but don't exist yet

They are leaning non-existent into us

A trough of hearts meets me in the anxious sun

I could rot here



Something like the holy spirit

pours you over bruised ice

There isn't anything more to say than holy

Beautiful men never looking upon me



I take music self-stirred and sleep

alone curve into the morning like an almond

My shoulder slush as romantics

You wash up on a barstool

smooth heartache black sand





Beyoncé On The Line for Gaga



Girl you know you ain't that busy.

Without meyou're just two ears

stuffed with glitter.

Spoken gunyour name

baby's first words when she enters

swag up covered in

gunmetal spandex, cigarettes for eyes.

Say my name, louder

come into these hips

and live. Let

platform heels tightrope curves,

make Jiggaman jealous.

He runs the streets

I pour into them, weave first

fierce nymph of Texas

holy in black.

You feel me? This booty

is smooth running water.

I shake too thick for love,

push records like dimes,

rep the hustle slick as legs.

I know you like that.

I carry the hood up in this bling.

Soft brown fingers

got rocks for days. Lips glossed opening

for a special purpose.

You say Tell 'em B

I open my legs, throw my shades on like,

Divas gettin money. Hard as the boys.

Give me all

your little monsters and I will burn them up.

Give me your hand

and I will let you back this up.

Tonight I make a name for you.





We Don't Know When We Were Opened (Or, The Origin of the Universe)



after Mickalene Thomas



A sip of liquor from a creek. Saturday syndicated

Good Times, bare legs, colors draped like

an afterthought. We bright enough to blind you.

Dear anyone, dear high heel metronome, white

noise, hush us shhhhh, hush us. We're artisanal

crafts, rare gems, bed of leafy bush you call

us superfood. Jeweled lips, we're rich

We're everyone. We have ideas and vaginas,

history and clothes and a mother. Portrait-ready

American Blues. Palm trees and back issues

of Jet, pink lotion, gin on ice, zebras, fig lipstick.

One day we learned to migrate. One day we studied

Mamma making her face. Bright new brown, scent of Nana

and cinnamon. Shadows of husbands and vineyards,

records curated to our allure, incense, unconcern.

Champagne is how the Xanax goes down, royal blue

reigning. We're begging anyone not to forget

we're turned on with control. We better homes and gardens.

We real grown. We garden of soiled panties.

We low hum of satisfaction. We is is is is is is is is

touch, touch, shine, a little taste. You're gonna

give us the love we need.





My Vinyl Weighs a Ton



Sit down shut up slip me out of my sleeve.

I have come from the grasses of California.



Twenty years of the dark I carry.

The sun bends its back over Struggle City.



It hits me first thing: I've never been cool.

I am driving with glass eyes and lead feet.



I jetpack into the heaviness alone.

My bare face hanging out all over the kitchen counter.



What's largest is the ego, half-animal growing near mint.

I'm a rare EP strutting into the brown morning.



T-shirts are a theme. The neighborhood watches.

Lawn chairs tumble into liquor stores alone.



The good old urban sprawl at half-volume.

It is literally just another day.



All my friends are changing religions and getting laid.

I have been too patient.



It's just one long slumber party in here. It seems impossible

that Mom will ever arrive, car running, to take me home.





Beyoncé is Sorry for What She Won't Feel



The Capital's so icy, I see my

perfect breath. It looks like a body

on its knees. Most days I strut

my figure on lock. A Nation

of Weaves assembles at my

Jimmy Choos, gazes into green light

and falls asleep. First Lady of desire,

I pant for our future. Like America

and wine, I am all legs. A sheepskin

bleached and dyed, left in the sun.

Dear Sunday you are a rash like

tresses falling to shoulders, pink

highlights humming the sky

like a tease. How do you feel

in moonrise, the stomach-growl

of life slowly closing? Do you wonder

about escape, the blank, quiet frontier?

I mouth Free and Home into a crowd

but they only hear gold extensions.

I listen for prophecies

from my daughter's sticky mouth.

While I pick her hair, she cries.

I say, Never give them

what they want, when they want it.





Afro



I'm hiding secrets and weapons in there: buttermilk

pancake cardboard, boxes of purple juice, a magic word

our Auntie Angela spoke into her fist & released into

hot black evening like gunpowder or a Kool, 40 yards of

cheap wax prints, The Autobiography of Malcolm X, a Zulu

folktale warning against hunters drunk on Polo shirts and

Jägermeister, blueprints for building ergonomically perfect

dancers & athletes, the chords to what would have been

Michael's next song, a mule stuffed with diamonds & gold,

Miss Holiday's vocal chords, the jokes Dave Chapelle's

been crafting off-the-grid, sex & brown liquor intended

for distribution at Sunday Schools in white suburbs, or in

other words exactly what a white glove might expect to

find taped to my leg & swallowed down my gullet & locked

in my trunk & fogging my dirty mind & glowing like

treasure in my autopsy





These Are Dangerous Times, Man



Do you know what I would do

with the glory of everyone?

I would set it on my tongue.

I've been meaning to sing this

against chamomile hissing

up from the grates.

Not because it is

dark but because of how

I interpret the rules.

While tree trunks

grow into their pleats,

I continue to respect

unwritten codes.

The world would crumble

without my unwavering

sacrifice. I try to write

a text message

to describe

all my feelings

but the emoticon hands

are all white.

White Whine.

White flowers in a river.

Some plantation

stuck in my teeth like a seed.

I think the phone is racist.

The phone

doesn't care about black people.

The phone is the nation

that loves the phone.

Otherwise my feelings are unable

to be expressed.

A white thumb pointed down.

You are

everything good.

I suck color

out of the night and then

your finger bones.

We become

a beautiful collection

of knots

trembling on the floor.

I need to know

what it feels like to be softened.

Tender filet on a fresh

wood block.

Small, warm body

in a field, un-itching.

Our bodies

never synchronized

enough.





Rebirth of Slick



& sashayed

& solar I'm a moodless seedling

on the day Jay Z was born

& Fred Hampton was killed



Watching TV and thinking "White people are crazy"

Watching YouTube and thinking "Kanye West

is crazy"

Looking in the mirror



Everything crazy is the best

It's what I learned from Aunties

& empty bottles after midnight

The birth of a bull shitter

in dark lipstick & big dreams



It's easy to be ravishing: don't think

I am feeling smooth and twirl my wrist as such

Flock to me I ain't scared

My bed is a cross between dancehall & fruit field

Everyone is on the list plus infinity



I was born this way: unsatisfied

My color is a bridge with no other side

In a second life my voice is a drum kit

Reigning over green hills like weather

I am king & anthem

I know how to relax





RoboBeyoncé



Charging in the darkroom

while you sleep I am touch and go

I flicker and get turned on

Exterior shell, interior disco

I like my liver steeled

as a gun, my wires

unbuttoned to you

The reason I was built

is to outlast some terribly

feminine sickness

that is delivered

to the blood through kale

salad and pity and men

with straight-haired girlfriends

The future's a skirt of

expectation to mourn

This way, hard-cased

you can put your eyes on me

It's less about obedience than

silvery lipstick stains

It's mostly about machine tits

Artificially I'm interested

Virtually I'm drunk

The future's a girlish helmet

with circuits that need doctors

In the future our bodies can't

I dare you

Tell me apart from other girls

Nothing aches in here

It's a quiet, calculated shame





Delicate and Jumpy



Turns out I feel my body

more than I should. My eyes dart



like a small animal. I'm a museum

of necklines and cloudscapes, a heaven



diving into the wrong hard mountain.

Soon a beer-colored sky will sneak



up behind the fence. I toss my hair

to the street without permission.



A couple in matching peacoats smokes

electronic cigarettes across the platform.



I am a tiny robot like them

but there is no one to love my robo-heart.



On the last day of the year I enter

a scalding tub and think you away.



It is too cold and too quiet for me

to sign language the sky.



Right now six people are in outer space,

and you are growing smaller in my mind.



I just want to have a heart for this, to be

a shaved dog, begging at your heels.





Freaky Friday Starring Beyoncé and Lady Gaga



for example

I'd miss my booty

in your butt

would hate

to reach back

and find history

borrowed not branded

would miss my glitz in your glam

my rhythm in your rock

you'd take me as a cold black cape

while I relax into your fishnets

the secret is

I'm a body for anyone

to fill

in you I light

a candle

for you

which is me

slip a flower into our hair

listen to our body

yours and mine

its sniveling crawl

down the block its beat

and I in your short strut

take comfort in good

white reason

who'd want enter this

whose breasts

as heavy to touch

whose vogue so viewed

and blocked

we'd kill

for solace

bodiced to despair

I'd smear black

lipstick on your thin lips

try to forget

I ever belonged in you

I'd see easier

and you would hold

my body upright

gut the throat

find out what comes up

you'd see

I'm just a slab of something