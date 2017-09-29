ON AIR
Puerto Rico recovery and NFL protests

What's the right approach? 

Sep 29, 2017

Puerto Rico is devastated. FEMA is on the ground but the response is going slowly. What should we be doing? Republicans have announced their tax reform proposal with big tax cuts for businesses and uncertain effects for families. Is this going to be any more popular than healthcare repeal? We preview the upcoming Supreme Court term, with cases about gerrymandering, the travel ban and cakes. Then, we talk about race, the president and the NFL.

Photo: Puerto Rican residents walk in flooded streets in Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 22, 2017, following Hurricane Maria. (Puerto Rico National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos)

Guests:
Alex Daugherty, Miami Herald, @alextdaugherty
Emily Bazelon, New York Times magazine / Yale Law School, @EmilyBazelon
Jamil Smith, Daily Beast, @JamilSmith

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

