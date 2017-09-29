Puerto Rico recovery and NFL protests

Puerto Rico is devastated. FEMA is on the ground but the response is going slowly. What should we be doing? Republicans have announced their tax reform proposal with big tax cuts for businesses and uncertain effects for families. Is this going to be any more popular than healthcare repeal? We preview the upcoming Supreme Court term, with cases about gerrymandering, the travel ban and cakes. Then, we talk about race, the president and the NFL.

Photo: Puerto Rican residents walk in flooded streets in Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 22, 2017, following Hurricane Maria. (Puerto Rico National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos)