LA high school senior fights gun violence

After the mass school shooting in Florida, many young people are taking action against guns. We talk about the growing protest movement with an 18-year-old activist in LA. We also look at what other countries have done to prevent shootings, like mandatory training and age restrictions.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 21, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

High school senior Marco Vargas is pushing to reduce gun violence. Photo courtesy of Vargas.

Survey of women in Hollywood finds that most have experienced sexual harassment or assault 7 MIN, 37 SEC

Actresses like Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek have been sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment at the hands of powerful men in the industry. USA Today tried finding just how pervasive sexual assault and harassment are in Hollywood. In an exclusive survey of more than 800 women, 94 percent said they experienced some form of sexual impropriety on the job.

Guests:
Cara Kelly, USA Today (@CaraReports)

More:
How common is sexual misconduct in Hollywood?

Gloria Allred on her long career fighting for women's rights 18 MIN, 33 SEC

Attorney Gloria Allred has represented women accusing President Trump, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and Roman Polanski of sexual misconduct. She’s been doing this work long before the Me Too movement. She’s the subject of the new Netflix documentary, “Seeing Allred.” She talks to us about her long career, suing the president, what she thinks of her daughter’s own decision to work for Harvey Weinstein.


Gloria Allred. Photo courtesy of Netflix. 

Guests:
Gloria Allred, attorney (@GloriaAllred)

LA high school senior pushes for gun control 7 MIN, 21 SEC

Students nationwide are speaking out against guns. Here in LA, about 1000 kids have formed a group called Students Demand Action. One of them is 18-year-old Marco Vargas. The high school senior talks about his activism, his personal experience with gun violence, and what changes he wants to see to gun laws.


High school senior Marco Vargas is pushing to reduce
gun violence. Photo courtesy of Vargas.

Guests:
Marco Vargas, senior at Nava College Prep Academy in LA, member of Students Demand Action

How do other countries prevent mass shootings? 8 MIN, 18 SEC

There are some gun control ideas floating around Washington in the wake of last week’s mass school shooting in Florida. Ideas such as banning bump stocks, requiring a minimum age requirement, having stricter background checks. But other countries have gone further. We look at what’s worked in Australia and Japan.

Guests:
John Donohue, Stanford Law School (@johndonohuesls)

Beverly Center is being remodeled into a food mecca 6 MIN, 34 SEC

The Beverly Center is in the middle of a $500 million renovation. The upscale shopping mall has undergone a lot of changes and upgrades since it opened more than 30 years ago. This latest iteration promises a major shift in the restaurant scene.

Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

