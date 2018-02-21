LA high school senior fights gun violence

Students nationwide are speaking out against guns. Here in LA, about 1000 kids have formed a group called Students Demand Action. One of them is 18-year-old Marco Vargas. The high school senior talks about his activism, his personal experience with gun violence, and what changes he wants to see to gun laws.



High school senior Marco Vargas is pushing to reduce

gun violence. Photo courtesy of Vargas.

Guests:

Marco Vargas, senior at Nava College Prep Academy in LA, member of Students Demand Action