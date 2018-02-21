High school senior Marco Vargas is pushing to reduce gun violence. Photo courtesy of Vargas.
LA high school senior fights gun violence
After the mass school shooting in Florida, many young people are taking action against guns. We talk about the growing protest movement with an 18-year-old activist in LA. We also look at what other countries have done to prevent shootings, like mandatory training and age restrictions.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Actresses like Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek have been sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment at the hands of powerful men in the industry. USA Today tried finding just how pervasive sexual assault and harassment are in Hollywood. In an exclusive survey of more than 800 women, 94 percent said they experienced some form of sexual impropriety on the job.
Guests:
Cara Kelly, USA Today (@CaraReports)
Attorney Gloria Allred has represented women accusing President Trump, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and Roman Polanski of sexual misconduct. She’s been doing this work long before the Me Too movement. She’s the subject of the new Netflix documentary, “Seeing Allred.” She talks to us about her long career, suing the president, what she thinks of her daughter’s own decision to work for Harvey Weinstein.
Gloria Allred. Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Guests:
Gloria Allred, attorney (@GloriaAllred)
Students nationwide are speaking out against guns. Here in LA, about 1000 kids have formed a group called Students Demand Action. One of them is 18-year-old Marco Vargas. The high school senior talks about his activism, his personal experience with gun violence, and what changes he wants to see to gun laws.
High school senior Marco Vargas is pushing to reduce
gun violence. Photo courtesy of Vargas.
Guests:
Marco Vargas, senior at Nava College Prep Academy in LA, member of Students Demand Action
There are some gun control ideas floating around Washington in the wake of last week’s mass school shooting in Florida. Ideas such as banning bump stocks, requiring a minimum age requirement, having stricter background checks. But other countries have gone further. We look at what’s worked in Australia and Japan.
Guests:
John Donohue, Stanford Law School (@johndonohuesls)
The Beverly Center is in the middle of a $500 million renovation. The upscale shopping mall has undergone a lot of changes and upgrades since it opened more than 30 years ago. This latest iteration promises a major shift in the restaurant scene.
Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Some undocumented immigrants consider self-deportation The Senate voted on four immigration bills this week, but all failed. We get reaction from an El Segundo-based woman who used to be a DACA recipient, but got a green card a few years ago. Her cousins are DACA recipients, and her brother and parents are undocumented. She says her parents are considering self-deporting.
What we know about the mass school shooting in Florida On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. The Anti-Defamation League says he was affiliated with a white supremacist group. We learn about this group, hear what politicians have to say about the incident, and remember those who’ve died at school shootings since Sandy Hook.
California DACA recipient fights for permanent fix This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. We talk about what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to travel to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More
Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More