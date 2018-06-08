The influence of Mister Rogers

Several hundred undocumented immigrants are deported to Tijuana every day. Border officers take them across the border and drop them off. They’re left to start a new life. They join a growing population of refugees who are trying to get into the United States. The result is that Tijuana is now teeming with people cut off from their families, communities, former lives.

Guests:

Daniel Duane, a freelance writer and author of six books

Nicole Ramos, attorney with Al Otro Lado (@luzenlafrontera)

More:

City of Exiles

