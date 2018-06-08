ON AIR
The influence of Mister Rogers

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” A new documentary explores the impact Mister Rogers had on generations of children and adults.

Jun 08, 2018

How Tijuana became a 'city of exiles' 15 MIN, 16 SEC

Several hundred undocumented immigrants are deported to Tijuana every day. Border officers take them across the border and drop them off. They’re left to start a new life. They join a growing population of refugees who are trying to get into the United States. The result is that Tijuana is now teeming with people cut off from their families, communities, former lives.

Guests:
Daniel Duane, a freelance writer and author of six books
Nicole Ramos, attorney with Al Otro Lado (@luzenlafrontera)

More:
City of Exiles

Remembering chef and author Anthony Bourdain 8 MIN, 43 SEC

Anthony Bourdain died by apparent suicide at age 61. He was in France, working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning TV series "Parts Unknown." Before becoming an international star, Bourdain was a cook and chef, working tough 13-hour days. In 1999, he sent an unsolicited article to the New Yorker titled “Don't Eat Before Reading This.” It turned into the book that made him famous.

Guests:
Evan Kleiman, host 'Good Food' (@evankleiman)

More:
Anthony Bourdain Good Food interview

'Ocean's 8:' all female stars, but a male director? 9 MIN, 15 SEC

Our critics review “Ocean’s 8,” an all-women installment of the heist franchise, with an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway; the horror movie “Hereditary;” and “Hotel Artemis,” about a hotel/hospital for criminals, starring Jodie Foster.

Guests:
April Wolfe, film critic and co-host of the new podcast “Switchblade Sisters." (@AWolfeful)
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)

The impact of Mister Rogers on kids and adults 14 MIN, 48 SEC

For decades, Mister Rogers greeted millions of kids with a gentle tune as he changed into his cardigan and sneakers. With song, hand puppets, a trolley, and a good dose of make-believe, he taught kids to be good neighbors. He helped soothe their anxieties about adult things, like the Vietnam War and 9/11. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” A new documentary explores the impact Mister Rogers had on generations of children and adults.


Fred Rogers meets with a disabled boy. Credit: Jim Judkis. 


Fred Rogers (left) with Francois Scarborough Clemmons (right)
from his show “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.” Credit: John Beale


Fred Rogers with Daniel Tiger from his show “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.”
Credit: The Fred Rogers Company. 

Guests:
Morgan Neville, filmmaker (@MorganNeville)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz

