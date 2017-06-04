Red Sox, Jerusalem, and coming home

Storytellers:
- Jimmy Tingle bonds with his son in the midst of the first Red Sox World Series win in over 80 years.
- Jason Schmidt (pictured) realizes his father is not a superhero, but just a man who did his best.
- Launa Lea, a worker at a community center, decides not to call the police when a sex worker pulls a knife on her.
- Gretchen Waschke is evicted from her home due to her divorce.
- Nathan Englander moves to Jerusalem in 1996 with hopes that peace would finally come to the region.
Hosted by The Moth's Producing Director, Sarah Austin Jenness
Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.
Photo by Eric Becker