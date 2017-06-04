ON AIR
Red Sox, Jerusalem, and coming home

A father bonds with his son over baseball, a boy realizes that his single father is not a superhero, a worker gets a knife pulled on her at a homeless shelter, a newly divorced mother is evicted from her home, and a young writer moves to Jerusalem with the hope that peace will break out.

Jun 04, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers:

  • Jimmy Tingle bonds with his son in the midst of the first Red Sox World Series win in over 80 years.
  • Jason Schmidt (pictured) realizes his father is not a superhero, but just a man who did his best.
  • Launa Lea, a worker at a community center, decides not to call the police when a sex worker pulls a knife on her.
  • Gretchen Waschke is evicted from her home due to her divorce.
  • Nathan Englander moves to Jerusalem in 1996 with hopes that peace would finally come to the region.

Hosted by The Moth's Producing Director, Sarah Austin Jenness

Photo by Eric Becker

