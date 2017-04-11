Photo: President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, March 15, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Yael Even Or
Evan George
After Syria strike a new Trump doctrine emerges
The President who promised an end to entanglements in the Middle East and snuggled up to Vladimir Putin has now outraged Russia with surprise missile attacks on Syria. That's raised questions about who's running the White House? We hear a variety of answers.
Photo: President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, March 15, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will spend tonight at the US Embassy in Moscow. Before leaving the G7 meeting in Lucca, Italy, he accused Russia of failing in its commitment to remove chemical weapons from Syria. "It's unclear whether Russia failed to take seriously its obligation seriously or Russia had been incompetent. But this distinction doesn't much matter to the dead. We can't let this happen again."
Josh Lederman of the Associated Press is one of few reporters travelling with Tillerson and joins us from Moscow.
Guests:
Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)
President Trump's surprise missile strike in Syria has outraged many supporters — after his campaign against more involvement in the Middle East. Russia is outraged, too, and Secretary of State Tillerson is getting a chilly reception in Moscow. A reported White House power struggle pits isolationist Steve Bannon against Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, allied with generals who have internationalist leanings. And there's criticism of those family ties: are the "adults in the room" lining their pockets? Is there any such thing yet as a "Trump Doctrine?"
Guests:
McKay Coppins, The Atlantic (@mckaycoppins)
Rich Lowry, National Review / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@RichLowry)
Bruce Fein, attorney
Melanie Sloan, Summer Strategies / American Oversight
More:
Coppins on Trump, the inevitable hawk
Lowry on Trump's normality problem
American Empire Before the Fall
Bruce Fein
United Airlines is now doing international damage control over its forced removal of a passenger from an overbooked flight. Though his name has not been released them man complained on video of being singled out because he was Chinese. Now, the hashtag "United forcibly removes passenger from plane" is the most popular topic on China's equivalent of Twitter. Public relations experts have expressed shock at United's response to the disaster. One person who may not be shocked is Columbia law professor Tim Wu, who wrote about United's customer service problems back in 2014 for the New Yorker.
Guests:
Tim Wu, Columbia University
More:
Untied.com
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz's statement on flight 3411