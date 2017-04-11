After Syria strike a new Trump doctrine emerges

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will spend tonight at the US Embassy in Moscow. Before leaving the G7 meeting in Lucca, Italy, he accused Russia of failing in its commitment to remove chemical weapons from Syria. "It's unclear whether Russia failed to take seriously its obligation seriously or Russia had been incompetent. But this distinction doesn't much matter to the dead. We can't let this happen again."

Josh Lederman of the Associated Press is one of few reporters travelling with Tillerson and joins us from Moscow.

Guests:

Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)