Photo: Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, August 27, 2017. (Richard Carson/Reuters)
America's fourth-largest city is under water
One weather expert says what we're seeing in Houston, "could go down as the worst flood disaster in US history." We hear about Houston — how it became so vulnerable to massive flooding and how President Trump is handling federal assistance.
Friday evening, Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas with 130 mile-an-hour winds, essentially destroying a city of 10,000 people. Since then, the storm was downgraded, but it moved East to the city of Houston, where it’s been hovering since — dropping more rain than Houston has ever seen before — creating 5500 refugees already. Thousands have been rescued with thousands more still at risk as first responders are being sent in from other parts of the country. As if record-breaking rainfall wasn’t enough, massive releases are needed from two giant reservoirs — even though they’ll make flooding worse. We update an unprecedented disaster due in part to the failure of long-term planning.
J. Marshall Shepherd, University of Georgia (@DrShepherd2013)
Al Shaw, ProPublica (@A_L)
Ken Thomas, Associated Press (@kthomasdc)
Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Los Angeles Times (@mollyhf)
Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaking with supporters of Donald Trump
at a rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Gage Skidmore
After years in office, Joe Arpaio lost his most recent election as Sheriff of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, Arizona. He was convicted of contempt of court for refusing to stop illegally detaining Latinos while still in office. But before he was even sentenced by a federal Judge, President Trump issued a pardon. Last Friday, he tweeted that Arpaio was "an American patriot" who "kept America safe." Mark Joseph Stern, a legal correspondent for Slate, discusses what this most unusual pardon could portend for the future.
Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (@mjs_DC)
