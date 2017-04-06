GOP 'Nukes' the Senate filibuster on SCOTUS nominees



Secret Service agents tidy-up President Trump's limousines

as they wait for him at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Trump's summit meeting with China's President Xi Jinping starts today at Mar-a-Lago — Mr. Trump's ultra-luxurious club for members only, now being called "the Winter White House." It's a daily subject of extensive news coverage — and free publicity. That raises ethics questions and tarnishes the conduct of American diplomacy according to Robert Weissman. He's president of Public Citizen, the nonprofit government watchdog founded by Ralph Nader.

Guests:

Robert Weissman, President, Public Citizen (@public_citizen)

