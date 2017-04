This week, To the Point is focusing on "The Emotional States of America," including refusal to accept the conclusions of evidence-based science. Today, we reflect on the risks of climate change denial by the President and the head of the EPA.



Tidal flooding during the "king tides" in Brickell, Miami, October 17, 2016

Photo by B137

The rising level of the coastal inland waterway fronting the President's Mar-a-Lago is evidence of climate change. But Donald Trump — and Scott Pruitt, new head of the EPA — are still leading deniers that human activity causes global warming. John Englander is an oceanographer and author of High Tide on Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis.

Guests:

John Englander, oceanographer and author (@johnenglander)

