For Evan Funke, “F*** your pasta machine” has become something of a rallying cry. At Felix Trattoria in Venice, the bearded chef is focused on showcasing the Italian traditions of rolling fresh sheets of pasta, by hand. There’s even a room dedicated to pasta making that he calls “the laboratory.” His all-consuming passion is the subject of his first cookbook: “American Sfoglino.”
Felix’s Evan Funke unveils his pasta-making techniques
