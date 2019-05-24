James Beard-winner Kwame Onwuachi unpacks his experience as a young black chef. Gabriela Camara of Contramar is one of Mexico City's most celebrated chefs. Aaron Franklin is talking steak in time for Memorial Day weekend, and Carla Lalli Music has pro tips for simple, beautiful cooking.
Kwame Onwuachi’s rise, steak hacks, and cooking foundations
How Kwame Onwuachi is paving the way for chefs of color
At 29 years old, Kwame Onwuachi already has a distinguished career that would be the envy of most of his chef peers.
A glimpse inside Gabriela Cámara’s Mexico City kitchen
Two decades ago, a sublime experience of ceviche and tostadas on a Zihuatanejo beach inspired Gabriela Cámara to open Contramar, which became one of Mexico City’s most...
Aaron Franklin’s steak hacks: grilling, searing, seasoning
Despite his barbecue bona fides, Aaron Franklin, the James Beard-winning pitmaster behind Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, jokes that he maintains his “dad bod”...
For Carla Lalli Music, simplicity is key
Evan describes “ Where Cooking Begins ” by Bon Appetit food director Carla Lalli Music as the kind of book she wishes she has written. “She has managed to describe...
