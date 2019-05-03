Cinco de Mayo is around the corner, so we’re looking at the sometimes complicated history of Mexican food in LA. Also, Evan talks to “Bar Chef” Christiaan Rollich, and Elisa Callow explores LA’s Eastside for culinary inspiration. Plus: the race to save California citrus from disease.
LA’s “Bar Chef,” storied Mexican restaurants, and saving citrus
From this Episode:
Gustavo Arellano on how the taco conquered America
Gustavo Arellano is the author of “ Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America . ” In 2012, he spoke with Evan about how Mexican food made inroads into the American...
4 min, 43 sec
Why were some of LA’s oldest Mexican restaurants called Spanish?
Los Angeles is a city of great Mexican food, but that doesn’t mean restaurant owners have always been able to call their food by their proper names.
10 min, 30 sec
Bill Addison dines at Madre in Torrance
With a menu full of Oaxacan specialties and a deep bench of mezcals, Madre has been quietly winning over diners in the South Bay, not typically known as a destination...
4 min, 52 sec
LA mixologist Christiaan Röllich on mixing drinks like cooking dishes
If you’ve sat at the bar at Lucques, A.O.C. or Tavern, perhaps you’ve met Christiaan Röllich . The Dutchman has become one of LA’s most influential bartenders for his use...
13 min, 11 sec
The race to fight citrus greening
In 2005, most citrus trees in Florida were dying or infected with the insidious citrus disease known as Huanglongbing, HLB, or citrus greening. California was spared at the...
11 min, 7 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia