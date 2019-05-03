LA’s “Bar Chef,” storied Mexican restaurants, and saving citrus

Tlayuda is among the Oaxacan classics on Madre's menu.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Lippman/Los Angeles Times

Cinco de Mayo is around the corner, so we’re looking at the sometimes complicated history of Mexican food in LA. Also, Evan talks to “Bar Chef” Christiaan Rollich, and Elisa Callow explores LA’s Eastside for culinary inspiration. Plus: the race to save California citrus from disease.

Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia