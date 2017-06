The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to decide whether the travel ban is legal. It asked the court to immediately overturn a decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. As with so many cases that go before the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy is likely to be a swing vote. One close court watcher has written that Justice Kennedy may see this case as an “opportunity” to overturn Korematsu v. United States.

Richard Primus, University of Michigan (@Richard_Primus)

